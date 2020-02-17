 
February 17, 2020

Hearings of Orban Government II members to start in Parliament
Feb 17, 2020

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministers picked to be part of the Orban Government II will be heard by the specialist committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the standing bureaus in a joint seating, the picks to be heard on Monday are Monday Florin Citu for finance minister; Costel Alexe for minister of the environment; Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister, and Marcel Vela for interior minister. Following on Tuesday will be Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and business environment; Ion Stefan for development minister; Ionut Stroe for minister of youth and sports; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister; Monica Anisie for education minister; Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister, and Bogdan Gheorghiu for culture minister. On the third day of hearings on Wednesday, the committees will hear Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development; Victor Costache for health minister; Marcel Bolos for European funds; Violeta Alexandru for labour minister, and Lucian Bode for transport minister. At the Government meeting last week, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban asked the ministers to be up to the task at the hearings. "I want to remind you that next week - on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays - committee hearings are scheduled. (...) I want you to be up to the task; we have a three-month mandate in which we have repaired many of the harms caused by the amateurish and ill-intended Social Democratic Party (PSD) governance for three years. We have what to unveils to the committees, you do not have to worry about the actual vote (...) Since the hearings are public, it is important for you to show very clearly what you found, what foolishness those before us did, how we have repaired what we could repair and, above all, what is our vision and solutions to solve each problem," said Orban. *** According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is heard at a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two chambers whose activity object corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
