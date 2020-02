Kiwi Finance Brokered Loans Of RON950M In 2019, Up 30% YoY

Kiwi Finance ended 2019 with a turnover of RON21 million, up 27% on the year, and volume of brokered loans of RON950 million, up 30% on the year.