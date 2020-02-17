 
February 17, 2020

Wholesale trade turnover up 5.7pct in 2019
Feb 17, 2020

The wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in 2019, as gross series, by 5.7 percent compared to last year, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. Between 1 January and 30 December 2019, the increase in the wholesale trade was due to the positive results recorded in the wholesale of household goods, other than food (+11.1 percent), the non-specialised wholesale (+10.2 percent), the wholesale of information and communication equipment (+9.5 percent), the wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+9.0 percent), the wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.4 percent), the other specialised wholesale (+3.3 percent) and the wholesale of agricultural raw material and live animals (+1.8 percent). On the other hand, in the analysed interval, the wholesale intermediation activities decreased by 12.2 percent. According to the quoted source, in December 2019 against the same month of the previous year, the wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, increased in nominal terms by 7.1 percent following the activities in the wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (+16.6 percent), the wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+10.9 percent), the wholesale of household goods, other than food (+8.3 percent), the non-specialised wholesale (+6 percent), the specialised wholesale of other products (+4.9 percent), the wholesale of information and communication equipment (+4.9 percent) and the wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+1.2 percent). Moreover, the wholesale intermediation activities decreased by 12.4 percent. In December 2019 against December 2018, the wholesale turnover (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, increased by 5 percent. In December 2019 compared to November 2019, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased as gross series (-5.1 percent), but remained unchanged as adjusted series. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

