JYSK Opens Two Stores, In Bucharest And Timisoara; Reaches 84 Units In Romania. Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania will be opening two new stores, on February 20, in the capital city of Bucharest and western city of Timisoara, reaching 84 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]