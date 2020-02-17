C&W Echinox: Acquisitions In Romania By New Realty Investors Reach EUR1.5B In Last Five Years



C&W Echinox: Acquisitions In Romania By New Realty Investors Reach EUR1.5B In Last Five Years.

Romania’s real estate market has attracted over 20 new foreign investors in the last five years and the most active investors made acquisitions worth nearly EUR1.5 billion, accounting for nearly a third of the overall transactions carried out since 2015, as per data from real estate consulting (...)