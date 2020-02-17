CBRE: Industrial Space Market In Romania’s West, North-West Regions Sees Accelerated Growth

CBRE: Industrial Space Market In Romania’s West, North-West Regions Sees Accelerated Growth. The industrial space market in Romania’s West and North-West regions boasts an accelerated increase after the stock has doubled during the course of just four years, becoming the second largest market, after Bucharest, and is expected to exceed 700,000 square meters in 2020, according to data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]