February 17, 2020

PM designate Orban about subpoena of two prosecutors by SIIJ:All the more reason to dismantle Special Section
The subpoena of two prosecutors from the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) for hearings at Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) represents an additional reason for the dismantling of the SIIJ, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban affirmed on Monday. "All the more reason to dismantle the Special Section. (...) If the current Parliament does not adopt the regulation, surely, after the early elections, there will be a majority that will approve this regulation to dissolve the Special Section, as it is otherwise necessary to adopt several regulations, because our objective is to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism lifted in the shortest time by putting into practice the recommendations contained in the annual report," Ludovic Orban maintained in a statement for the press. Prosecutor Nicolae Solomon, a member of the CSM, was summoned on Monday at the SIIJ to be heard as a witness in a 2018 file for abuse of office. Moreover, another member of the Superior Council of Magistrates, prosecutor Florin Deac, was summoned to appear at the SIIJ on Wednesday, to be heard in another file, which deals with the offenses of dereliction of duty, murder and bodily harm because of this, the CSM Prosecutors Section announced, in a press release. "The section for prosecutors appreciates that the subpoena of two members of the Section in the shown manner, in cases pending with the SIIJ since 2018, as well as the leak in the media of the information regarding the two procedural activities, in the context of the ongoing partially negative opinion procedure of the Minister's proposals for the filling of high positions at the level of the Public Prosecution Service and of a media campaign directed against the members of the Section, represents a factor of pressure and institutional undermining. The Section for prosecutors informs the public opinion that it will notify the European Commission in order to bring these circumstances to its notice," the press release further mentions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

