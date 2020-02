Interagro Announces EUR22M Investment in Zimnicea Terminal

Interagro Announces EUR22M Investment in Zimnicea Terminal. Agribusiness group Interagro, owned by Ioan Niculae, is investing EUR22 million in partnership with US group Nitron in a mixed terminal for the import and export of fertilizers in the Danube port at Zimnicea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]