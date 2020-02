Cocktail Holidays Sales Grow 40% in 2019, to EUR25M

Cocktail Holidays Sales Grow 40% in 2019, to EUR25M. Travel agency Cocktail Holidays, owned by the Goicea family, had sales of EUR25 million in 2019, up 40% on the year, and expects 45% growth in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]