Hearings of the ministers picked to be part of the Orban Government II continue today by the specialist committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the standing bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and business environment; Ion Stefan for development minister; Ionut Stroe for minister of youth and sports; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister; Monica Anisie for education minister; Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister, and Bogdan Gheorghiu for culture minister. The picks heard on Monday were Florin Citu for finance minister; Costel Alexe for minister of the environment; Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister, and Marcel Vela for interior minister. The only one to receive a positive opinion was Ciuca, while Citu, Alexe and Vela all received a negative opinion. On the third and last day of hearings on Wednesday, the committees will hear Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development; Victor Costache for health minister; Marcel Bolos for European funds; Violeta Alexandru for labour minister, and Lucian Bode for transport minister. *** According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is heard at a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two chambers whose activity object corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. The new Cabinet investiture voting is scheduled to take place in the Parliament plenary session, on February 24.