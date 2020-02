Teraplast Group 2019 Turnover Up 21% YoY To RON972M

TeraPlast Group, Romanian producer of construction materials owned by businessman Dorel Goia, on Tuesday said its turnover grew 21% on the year to RON972.6 million in 2019, and its profit increased to RON41.8 million, from RON22 million in 2018.