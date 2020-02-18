 
Romaniapress.com

February 18, 2020

Outgoing Economy Minister: ExxonMobil Not Fully Determined To Sell Its 50% Stake In Neptun Deep Project
Feb 18, 2020

Outgoing Economy Minister: ExxonMobil Not Fully Determined To Sell Its 50% Stake In Neptun Deep Project.

U.S. ExxonMobil is not fully determined to sell its 50% stake in the Neptun Deep natural gas offshore project, outgoing economy minister Virgil Popescu told Realitatea Plus Monday evening, adding Exxon is exploring the market to see whether it gets a pretty good offer to (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 4 of 16 ministers receive endorsement in joint select committees of Parliament The hearings in Parliament of the ministers proposed to take part in the Orban 2 Government concluded on Wednesday, after three days of debates in the joint select committees. Only four ministers - Nicolae Ciuca, Bogdan Aurescu, Virgil Popescu and Adrian Oros - of the sixteen heard in the (...)

Brancusi Day - marked by embassies in Bucharest with images of his works from Pompidou, Guggenheim Brancusi Day was celebrated online, on Wednesday, by the embassies in Bucharest, with images of the sculptor's works from all over the world, from his workshop arranged in the "Pompidou" Center in Paris to the collection of the "Guggenheim" Museum in New York. The French (...)

Highlander Partners Buys Majority Stake in Romanian SanoVita US-based investment fund Highlander Partners said Wednesdafy it has acquired a majority stake in Romanian SanoVita, one of the most reputable and trusted food brands in Romania.

GFG Alliance Pledges to Invest EUR1B in Liberty Galati Steel Mill GFG Alliance plans to invest EUR1 billion in its Liberty Galati steel mill over the next ten years to significantly reduce carbon emissions and to boost production, targeting to transform the mill into a regional champion.

CNMT's Tokes Laszlo: We want to gain the rights of Hungarian autonomy The chair of the Hungarian National Council from Transylvania (CNMT), Tokes Laszlo, stated, on Wednesday, in a press conference held in western Cluj-Napoca, that the regime change in December 1989 is not complete if there are not changes in what regards minorities. "We believe that the (...)

Dacia To Unveil World Premiere Of Most Affordable Electric Car At 2020 Geneva Motor Show Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, will be unveiling the world premiere launch of the most affordable 100% electric city car on the market, on March 3, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, French-held Renault, the owner of Dacia, said in a statement (...)

Vascar Opens New Store in Iasi in EUR45,000 Investment Vascar, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers, has opened a new store in Iasi, following an investment of EUR45,000.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |