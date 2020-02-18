Outgoing Economy Minister: ExxonMobil Not Fully Determined To Sell Its 50% Stake In Neptun Deep Project
Feb 18, 2020
U.S. ExxonMobil is not fully determined to sell its 50% stake in the Neptun Deep natural gas offshore project, outgoing economy minister Virgil Popescu told Realitatea Plus Monday evening, adding Exxon is exploring the market to see whether it gets a pretty good offer to (...)
