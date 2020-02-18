 
Romaniapress.com

February 18, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council
Feb 18, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council.

President Klaus Iohannis is set to attend, starting on Thursday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where discussions will focus on the Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union for 2021-2027, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration . The objective of the extraordinary meeting is to reach an agreement among the Member States on the future budget of the Union, based on the proposal presented on February 14 by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. "At the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis will underline Romania's readiness to contribute to the advancement of negotiations to reach, as soon as possible, an agreement on the future European budget," informs the Presidential Administration. The head of state will present the priorities of Romania in relation to the future budget of the Union. "President Klaus Iohannis will reaffirm Romania's support for an ambitious budget, preferably at the level proposed by the European Commission, given that new, more ambitious objectives have been added. Also, the President will continue to plead for an adequate funding of the Cohesion Policy and of the Common Agricultural Policy, stressing that our country must benefit from consistent allocations for these two policies, as tools aimed at reducing the development gaps among Member States," said the same source. The head of state will also support the importance of providing flexible and simplified implementation conditions, which will allow beneficiaries easier access to European funds. On February 7, President Klaus Iohannis met with the President of the European Council to discuss the EU's multiannual budget. The meeting was part of the series of meetings that the President of the European Council held with the leaders of the Member States in preparing for the extraordinary meeting of the European Council to take place on February 20, where they will negotiated on the future multi-annual EU budget. Prior to the meeting, the head of state said he was determined to negotiate "really hard" for Romania to obtain as much money as possible from the funds for cohesion and the common agricultural policy from the multiannual budget of the European Union.  AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 4 of 16 ministers receive endorsement in joint select committees of Parliament The hearings in Parliament of the ministers proposed to take part in the Orban 2 Government concluded on Wednesday, after three days of debates in the joint select committees. Only four ministers - Nicolae Ciuca, Bogdan Aurescu, Virgil Popescu and Adrian Oros - of the sixteen heard in the (...)

Brancusi Day - marked by embassies in Bucharest with images of his works from Pompidou, Guggenheim Brancusi Day was celebrated online, on Wednesday, by the embassies in Bucharest, with images of the sculptor's works from all over the world, from his workshop arranged in the "Pompidou" Center in Paris to the collection of the "Guggenheim" Museum in New York. The French (...)

Highlander Partners Buys Majority Stake in Romanian SanoVita US-based investment fund Highlander Partners said Wednesdafy it has acquired a majority stake in Romanian SanoVita, one of the most reputable and trusted food brands in Romania.

GFG Alliance Pledges to Invest EUR1B in Liberty Galati Steel Mill GFG Alliance plans to invest EUR1 billion in its Liberty Galati steel mill over the next ten years to significantly reduce carbon emissions and to boost production, targeting to transform the mill into a regional champion.

CNMT's Tokes Laszlo: We want to gain the rights of Hungarian autonomy The chair of the Hungarian National Council from Transylvania (CNMT), Tokes Laszlo, stated, on Wednesday, in a press conference held in western Cluj-Napoca, that the regime change in December 1989 is not complete if there are not changes in what regards minorities. "We believe that the (...)

Dacia To Unveil World Premiere Of Most Affordable Electric Car At 2020 Geneva Motor Show Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, will be unveiling the world premiere launch of the most affordable 100% electric city car on the market, on March 3, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, French-held Renault, the owner of Dacia, said in a statement (...)

Vascar Opens New Store in Iasi in EUR45,000 Investment Vascar, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers, has opened a new store in Iasi, following an investment of EUR45,000.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |