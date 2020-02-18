First oncology centre for personalised therapy in eastern Europe to be constructed at "Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara



Mayor of Timisoara municipality Nicolae Robu has announced on Tuesday that they received the feasibility study for the construction of the first oncology centre for personalised therapy in eastern Europe, which will be built at the "Victor Babes" Hospital, where both lung tumors and tumors of other metastasis organs will be treated, and the municipality is ready to start the works as soon as possible. "We received the feasibility study for the construction of the oncology centre of personalised therapy, which will be built within the 'Victor Babes' Infectious Diseases Hospital. The tender and the execution are up next. We want to start the project as quickly as possible, this year," Nicolae Robu told a news conference. Medical Director of the "Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara Dr. Cristian Oancea told AGERPRES that they intend to create a radiosurgery system, with sub-millimeter accuracy, mainly dedicated to lung patients, as well as to those who have metastases in the brain or other organs. "I say this because around 70 percent of the lung cancer patients get to us at inoperable stages, very advanced, in which they require only palliative therapy or quality of life. We see that the frequency of this pathology is in an explosion in recent years and that is why we made the decision to go to the branch of radiotherapy where we can bring extra benefit to patients from all over the country," pulmonologist Cristian Oancea said. According to him, there are other radiotherapy centres around the country, but the one in Timisoara will mark a first, because such technology is only in Vienna and Istanbul. The future oncology centrer for personalised therapy will focus on lung cancer, in its early stages, but the activity will also be extend beyond lungs. Thus, if a patient with lung cancer has brain metastases, for instance, this area will also be tackled. For the completion of the centre, the hospital aims a collaboration between the local administration and the Health Ministry, so that the execution starts in 2020, and two years later to be completed. The specialists to work in this centre will be trained in the country and abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adian Panaitescu)