 
Romaniapress.com

February 18, 2020

First oncology centre for personalised therapy in eastern Europe to be constructed at "Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara
Feb 18, 2020

First oncology centre for personalised therapy in eastern Europe to be constructed at "Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara.

Mayor of Timisoara municipality Nicolae Robu has announced on Tuesday that they received the feasibility study for the construction of the first oncology centre for personalised therapy in eastern Europe, which will be built at the "Victor Babes" Hospital, where both lung tumors and tumors of other metastasis organs will be treated, and the municipality is ready to start the works as soon as possible. "We received the feasibility study for the construction of the oncology centre of personalised therapy, which will be built within the 'Victor Babes' Infectious Diseases Hospital. The tender and the execution are up next. We want to start the project as quickly as possible, this year," Nicolae Robu told a news conference. Medical Director of the "Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara Dr. Cristian Oancea told AGERPRES that they intend to create a radiosurgery system, with sub-millimeter accuracy, mainly dedicated to lung patients, as well as to those who have metastases in the brain or other organs. "I say this because around 70 percent of the lung cancer patients get to us at inoperable stages, very advanced, in which they require only palliative therapy or quality of life. We see that the frequency of this pathology is in an explosion in recent years and that is why we made the decision to go to the branch of radiotherapy where we can bring extra benefit to patients from all over the country," pulmonologist Cristian Oancea said. According to him, there are other radiotherapy centres around the country, but the one in Timisoara will mark a first, because such technology is only in Vienna and Istanbul. The future oncology centrer for personalised therapy will focus on lung cancer, in its early stages, but the activity will also be extend beyond lungs. Thus, if a patient with lung cancer has brain metastases, for instance, this area will also be tackled. For the completion of the centre, the hospital aims a collaboration between the local administration and the Health Ministry, so that the execution starts in 2020, and two years later to be completed. The specialists to work in this centre will be trained in the country and abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adian Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Only 4 of 16 ministers receive endorsement in joint select committees of Parliament The hearings in Parliament of the ministers proposed to take part in the Orban 2 Government concluded on Wednesday, after three days of debates in the joint select committees. Only four ministers - Nicolae Ciuca, Bogdan Aurescu, Virgil Popescu and Adrian Oros - of the sixteen heard in the (...)

Brancusi Day - marked by embassies in Bucharest with images of his works from Pompidou, Guggenheim Brancusi Day was celebrated online, on Wednesday, by the embassies in Bucharest, with images of the sculptor's works from all over the world, from his workshop arranged in the "Pompidou" Center in Paris to the collection of the "Guggenheim" Museum in New York. The French (...)

Highlander Partners Buys Majority Stake in Romanian SanoVita US-based investment fund Highlander Partners said Wednesdafy it has acquired a majority stake in Romanian SanoVita, one of the most reputable and trusted food brands in Romania.

GFG Alliance Pledges to Invest EUR1B in Liberty Galati Steel Mill GFG Alliance plans to invest EUR1 billion in its Liberty Galati steel mill over the next ten years to significantly reduce carbon emissions and to boost production, targeting to transform the mill into a regional champion.

CNMT's Tokes Laszlo: We want to gain the rights of Hungarian autonomy The chair of the Hungarian National Council from Transylvania (CNMT), Tokes Laszlo, stated, on Wednesday, in a press conference held in western Cluj-Napoca, that the regime change in December 1989 is not complete if there are not changes in what regards minorities. "We believe that the (...)

Dacia To Unveil World Premiere Of Most Affordable Electric Car At 2020 Geneva Motor Show Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, will be unveiling the world premiere launch of the most affordable 100% electric city car on the market, on March 3, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, French-held Renault, the owner of Dacia, said in a statement (...)

Vascar Opens New Store in Iasi in EUR45,000 Investment Vascar, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers, has opened a new store in Iasi, following an investment of EUR45,000.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |