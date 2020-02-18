 
Unique Constantin Brancusi Day celebration in Madrid
An edit-a-thon dedicated to Romanian culture and the Constantin Brancusi Day on February 19 will be organised on Friday at the Complutense University of Madrid, on the 144th birth anniversary of Romanian artist Constantin Brancusi, the founder of modern sculpture and one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Edit-a-thon is an interactive activity involving students and the general public interested in promoting the Romanian culture through the use of the Internet and consists in a preliminary study of some topics of Romanian culture and uploading the materials on February 21 in a computer lab of the Complutense University. Organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Madrid, in collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid and with the support of Wikimedia Espana, the event will take place at the headquarters of the Faculty of Library Sciences, 15:00hrs-21:00hrs, with the participation of students, the master and doctoral students and the 4th year students of the faculty mentioned above. Dean of the Faculty of Library Sciences Jose Luis Gonzalo Sanchez-Molero; co-director of Wikimedia Spain Ruben Ojeda de Roza; ICR Madrid Director Maria Pop, and Iuliana Botezan, professor at the Faculty of Library Sciences, will attend the opening of the edit-a-thon. The objective is to create a database of quality articles about personalities of Romanian culture, important historical and cultural events, Romanian scientists and fundamental works, translated from Romanian into Spanish. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

