Urbano Parks To Build EUR14M Logistic Park in Western Cluj Napoca

Urbano Parks To Build EUR14M Logistic Park in Western Cluj Napoca. Urbano Parks, founded by three entrepreneurs in Cluj Napoca, plans to invest EUR14 million to build the Urbano Cluj Vest (UCV) logistical park in the western area of the city by the end of this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]