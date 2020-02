Tarom, Transgaz Face Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Bid-Rigging Conspiracy

Tarom, Transgaz Face Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Bid-Rigging Conspiracy. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into allegations that state-run airline Tarom and natural gas transmission company Transgaz have participated in a bid-rigging scheme, Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]