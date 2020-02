Courtyard Hotel in Bucharest Targets 65% Occupancy in 2020

Courtyard Hotel in Bucharest Targets 65% Occupancy in 2020. The Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca hotel, developed by Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group and opened in October 2019, targets an occupancy rate of 65% this year after 40% average occupancy in the three months it was open in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]