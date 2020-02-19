 
February 19, 2020

Brancusi Day - marked by a series of premieres in Bucharest and Targu Jiu
Feb 19, 2020

Brancusi Day - marked by a series of premieres in Bucharest and Targu Jiu.

A series of events meant to bring to the public's attention the work of famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi will be organised on Wednesday in Bucharest and Targu Jiu. Several openings will take place, marking the 144th anniversary of the famous sculptor's birth. The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will be the host of a show with projections depicting the sculptor's hologram and his famous works. Several cultural personalities will be awarded during a series of ceremonies to be attended by the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, and presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor. Interim PM Ludovic Orban, the French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, and interim Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu will attend the event at the MNAR and will hold speeches starting on 7.00 pm. On the occasion of the Brancusi Day, MNAR will offer free access to visitors and will organise guided tours in the Brancusi Hall of the National Gallery. Beginning with the work "Head of a Child," presented for the first time at the Official Salon in Paris, in 1906, and ending with "Prometheus," the works of Brancusi at the MNAR show the stylistic journey of the sculptor until the moment when he abandoned the useless detail to favour form. The collection also included two scale models - The Stone Chair and the Gate of the Kiss Pillar - for the ensemble of the monument in Targu Jiu, as well as a rare graphic work - a conceptual and elegant woman nude. The visitors will also be able to admire four works of art that the MNAR brought to the Europalia Festival in Brussels, for the exhibition entitled "Brancusi. The Sublimation of Form," as the 2019 edition of this festival was dedicated to Romania, with a special emphasis on Brancusi's work. Moreover, the National Museum "Constantin Brancusi" will be inaugurated in Targu Jiu, at the Barbu Ganescu house, where the great sculptor lived while working at his Sculptural Ensemble "Heroes Way" - The Table of Silence, The Gate of the Kiss and the Endless Column. During the inaugural event there will also be varnished an exhibition of 10 pictures donated by the Pompidou Centre in Paris and 33 document pictures taken when the Endless Column was lifted. The Ambassador of the event is singer Irina Rimes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

