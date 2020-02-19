Hearings of Orban Government II members enter last day in Parliament

The last five ministers picked for the Orban Government II will be heard today by the specialists committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the Standing Bureaus in a joint sitting, the committees will hear Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development; Victor Costache for health minister; Marcel Bolos for European funds; Violeta Alexandru for labour minister, and Lucian Bode for transport minister. In the previous two days of hearings, on Monday and Tuesday, only three picks received a positive opinion from the permanent joint committees of the Legislature Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and the business environment, and Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister. All the others received negative opinion from the committees: Florin Citu for finance minister; Costel Alexe for minister of the environment; Marcel Vela for interior minister; Ion Stefan for development minister; Ionut Stroe for minister of youth and sports; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister; Monica Anisie for education minister, and Bogdan Gheorghiu for culture minister. *** According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is heard at a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two chambers whose activity object corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. A parliamentary vote on the new cabinet is scheduled for February 24.