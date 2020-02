ACAROM: Dacia Car Registrations In Romania Drop Over 32% YoY In January 2020

ACAROM: Dacia Car Registrations In Romania Drop Over 32% YoY In January 2020. Registrations of new Dacia cars in Romania fell over 32% year-on-year in January 2020, while registrations of new Volkswagen and Hyundai cars grew 69% and 48%, respectively, the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]