Coface: Insolvencies In Romania At Decade-Low After 22% Annual Decline In 2019. The number of companies that went insolvent in Romania reached the lowest level of the past ten years, seeing a 22% decline year-on-year in 2019, as per the latest survey of Coface Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]