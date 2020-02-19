First ATR 72-600 aircraft enters TAROM fleet

First ATR 72-600 aircraft enters TAROM fleet. TAROM national airlines received the first aircraft from the series of nine ATR 72-600 airplanes, currently being the only airline in Romania which included in its fleet this type of aircraft, with this configuration, a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs. This type of European airplane is able to land with independent and high accurate means, under low visibility conditions (Localizer performance with vertical guidance - LPV-200). The aircraft has an increased seat capacity compared to the existing ATR aircraft in the TAROM fleet, it can carry up to 72 passengers, on a maximum distance of approximately 1,500 km and it is meant to serve both the internal and regional markets. According to representatives of the company, TAROM has a significant experience in flying this type of airplane, which means the maintenance can be ensured by the Technical Directorate personnel within the company and the training of the flight crews and technical staff will be made with minimal costs, born by the manufacturer. The airplanes are purchased under an operational leasing, on a period of 10 years, they will be used for regional flights (internal and external) and will replace the ATRs which the company currently has in its feet. "For TAROM, the development and modernisation of the fleet has been and is a major priority of the management team, this is why the starting of the delivery of the 9 ATR 72-600 aircraft pleases us a lot," the release mentions. TAROM - the National Airline of Romania - was established in 1954, operating under the authority of the Transport Ministry. In 1993, it became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), while in 2010 it joined the SkyTeam Airline Alliance. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]