POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: UNITER. On February 19, 1990, the Romanian Association of Theatre Artists, UNITER, came into existence. About 35 artists back then gathered in a General Assembly to represent actors, directors, set designers, critics, literary secretaries and theatrologists in the field of performing and creative drama and decided to establish the Romanian Association of Theatre Artists - UNITER. On the same day, the board of directors of the new professional organisation consisting of 31 persons was elected, the UNITER statutes were approved and a decision was made to submit all the documents for obtaining a legal personality, which was granted by the Bucharest District 1 Courthouse under ruling no.1,010 of March 29, 1990, according to UNITER. The board of directors elected at the meeting of February 19, 1990, appointed Ion Caramitru UNITER's president (re-elected on September 20, 2010), while Mircea Diaconu and Marian Popescu were elected vice-presidents. Also elected were five secretaries: Alexandru Darie, Claudiu Bleont, Florica Ichim, Silviu Purcarete and Ion Haiduc, with the rest of the artists joining the list as mere members. "It started with an Olympia typewriter, which was used to type the constitution of UNITER and a progression followed to computers, hardware, monitors, internet, at an almost cosmic speed," according to a UNITER press statement. In February 1990, the UNITER headquarters opened on 2-4 George Enescu Street. In early February 2007, the Association was ordered to leave its headquarters, after negotiations carried out by the city with the owners of the building failed. The building had been won in court by the rightful owner in March 2006. Immediately after December 1989, the building in which the theatrical organisation operates, was distributed to the Bucharest City Hall, from which UNITER obtained it for use. Later, the building came into the administration of the Administration of the State Protocol Assets Corporation (RAPPS), and the Ministry of Culture took over from it. Subsequently, under a government decision, the building was distributed to UNITER for free use for a period of 49 years. UNITER coordinates the UNITEXT publishing house and the UNISTAR economic agency. UNITER is a professional, apolitical, non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation, established by free association of theatre creators, according to www.uniter.ro. The principles behind the establishment of this professional organisation were the freedom of expression, of creation, of association, the right to autonomy, openness without complexes to the world culture and the defence of the interests of theatre people of various professional backgrounds. UNITER is active in the Romanian theatrical landscape through wide-ranging programmes it initiates and organises: the UNITER Gala Awards, an annual drama awards festival; the Hop Young Actor Gala, an event designed for young actors at the beginning of their career; the Artists' Home, a protection programme for the elderly artists; The First Step programme for young people whose purpose is to identify relationships in the common European space; Cliniclown, a project that responds to the need for communication of sick and immobilised children through drama and clowning techniques. UNITER membership is granted by the organisation's Senate following the analysis of the applications received, accompanied by an activity report. UNITER membership is open to anyone active in the field of drama: actors, directors, stage designers, painters, scenography architects, composers, choreographers, theatre critics and historians, higher education teachers, actors, musical theatre artists, puppeteers, circus artists, art consultants and literary secretaries from theatre houses, other creators in the field of performing arts. UNITER honorary membership is awarded to personalities from all fields of artistic and cultural activity who have made a special contribution to the promotion and development of Romanian and universal theatrical arts. Foreigners may also become honorary members. UNITER membership was 1,799 as of September 2018. The UNITER management boards are elected at the General Assembly conventions, which are held every four years, when the president, vice-presidents and members on the Senate and the Auditing Commission are elected. UNITER presents drama awards for the previous year. The first edition of the UNITER Gala Awards took place for the 1991-1992 season. Prizes are awarded for: best show; best director; best scenographer; best actor; best actress; theatre critique; radio theatre; TV theatre; debut. A selection jury puts forth three nominations for each section, and on the Gala evening, another jury picks the winners by secret ballot. In addition to these awards, the UNITER Senate grants other distinctions: the award for excellence, the award for lifelong achievement and special awards. In the evening of the UNITER Gala Awards, a number of other prizes are also presented: the best Romanian play of the year, awarded by the Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation; the British Council award, offered by the British Council. A Maecenas award is given for special financial support of cultural events. The trophy is made by plastic artist Ion Bitzan. UNITER carries out a series of programms aimed at stimulating creativity in Romanian drama and promoting theatrical exchanges between Romania and other countries: projects/programmes to promote high-level theatrical performances and valuable creations of national drama; direct activities in the field of entertainment and related areas; activities related to professional development; protective activities. In 1990, the first edition of the National Theatre Festival took place, initiated as a project of the Bucharest City Hall and later on taken over for joint organisation by UNITER. The festival, which is not a competitive festival, has become a strong brand in the Romanian and international culture, appreciated as such by the world of arts. The festival takes place annually, October to November. Also in 1990, the Romanian National Centre for the International Theatre Institute was established within UNITER for professional guidance to theatre people from abroad who visit Romania for research. UNITER is a founding member of the National Alliance of Creators' Unions - ANUC. It is a member of several national and European theatrical and cultural networks. As a result of sustained activity, UNITER was awarded the status of organisation of public service under Government Decision No.746/31 August 2000, according to www.uniter.ro. AGERPRES (RO - research - Cristian Anghelache, editor: Suzana Cristache Dragan; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

