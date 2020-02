Telekom Romania Consolidated Revenue Up 5% in 2019, to EUR980M

Telekom Romania Consolidated Revenue Up 5% in 2019, to EUR980M. Telekom Romania posted consolidated revenues of EUR980 million in 2019, up 5% on the year, and its EBITDA also grew 5%, to EUR144 million, the company said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]