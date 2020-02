Urban Mobility Platform Citylink Launches Car Sharing Service In Bucharest

Urban Mobility Platform Citylink Launches Car Sharing Service In Bucharest. CityLink, a start-up which has developed a sharing platform for bicycles and vehicles, which also involves entrepreneurs Calin Fusu (Neogen) and Dan Boabes, has announced the implementation in Bucharest of a car sharing service, with a stock of 150 hybrid (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]