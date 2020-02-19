 
PM-designate Orban: Brancusi Day - a homage paid to the genius of modern sculpture's father
Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated that the National Day of Constantin Brancusi represents the homage which contemporary Romania and the entire world pay "to the genius of modern sculpture's father," "who did not forget his roots and remained spiritually connected with the Romanian village." "Today, it is an important celebration for the Romanian art. The National Day of Constantin Brancusi, also included in the universal cultural calendar, represents the homage which contemporary Romania and the entire world pay, every year, to the genius of modern sculpture's father, a Romanian through birth, universal through his creation. The events organised on this occasion around the country and in the entire world enjoy the interest of the public and the artistic world, an incontestable recognition of the value of Brancusi's works of art. The latest example in this regard is the record number of visitors registered, over 100,000, registered by the retrospective exhibition dedicated to Constantin Brancusi within this winter's edition of EUROPALIA International Festival of Arts. For us, as Romanians, it is an additional argument to cherish Constantin Brancusi appropriately, to prove respect toward everything that connects us to his life and work," Orban underscored, in a message sent on the occasion of the National Day of Constantin Brancusi. He added that Brancusi didn't forget his roots and remained spiritually connected to the Romanian village. "Even if life has took him far away from his native lands, among the great artists of his era, Constantin Brancusi cultivated his innate talent, but he did not forget his roots and remained spiritually connected to the Romanian village. He loved the simplicity of the rural life and his sculptures have conquered precisely through their simplicity, refinement and, at the same time, modernity. Hosted today in renowned museums around the world, Brancusi's works of art make us proud of being born in the same land as their creator," Ludovic Orban highlighted. According to him, the legacy of Constantin Brancusi must be preserved as a moral reparation for the lack of interest shown throughout the years of communism. "We ought to preserve this precious legacy so that the generations to come may enjoy it. It is a moral reparation which we owe to the great sculptor, for the unfair lack of interest shown in the years of communism toward his art work and his personality," the PM-designate explained. The events organised this year by the Culture Ministry aim to provide access for a wider segment of the public to pieces of information about the life and art of the great sculptor, the message mentions. "One of these is the inauguration of the Constantin Brancusi National Museum, in Targu Jiu, in the house in which the artist lived during the period he worked on the Sculpture Ensemble "Heroes Way" made up of: The Table of Silence, The Gate of the Kiss and the Endless Column. It is a minimum repair, but also a start, so that the irreparable mistake of callosity of some people who left in ruins, until destruction, the house in which Constantin Brancusi was born doesn't repeat. Regardless of the times and our beliefs, the cultural values are common goods, which define us as a people and which we ought to promote and respect," Ludovic Orban showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

