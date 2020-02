Dacia To Unveil World Premiere Of Most Affordable Electric Car At 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Dacia To Unveil World Premiere Of Most Affordable Electric Car At 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, will be unveiling the world premiere launch of the most affordable 100% electric city car on the market, on March 3, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, French-held Renault, the owner of Dacia, said in a statement (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]