February 19, 2020

Only 4 of 16 ministers receive endorsement in joint select committees of Parliament
Feb 19, 2020

Only 4 of 16 ministers receive endorsement in joint select committees of Parliament.

The hearings in Parliament of the ministers proposed to take part in the Orban 2 Government concluded on Wednesday, after three days of debates in the joint select committees. Only four ministers - Nicolae Ciuca, Bogdan Aurescu, Virgil Popescu and Adrian Oros - of the sixteen heard in the committees gained an endorsement from MPs, the rest being refused endorsement. Referring to the hearings in Parliament, the PM-designate Ludovic Orban stated that the proposed ministers showed "professionalism and knowledge of issues", adding that the vote in the committees doesn't matter, and the MPs that voted against did so "without discernment", because "that's how they were ordered from the party". The entire cabinet proposed by Ludovic Orban will be subject to the Parliament's vote on February 24. The endorsements received are consultative. Also on February 24, the Constitutional Court will debate the notice referring to a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of the PNL leader Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister once again.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

