February 19, 2020

Brancusi Day - marked by embassies in Bucharest with images of his works from Pompidou, Guggenheim
Brancusi Day was celebrated online, on Wednesday, by the embassies in Bucharest, with images of the sculptor's works from all over the world, from his workshop arranged in the "Pompidou" Center in Paris to the collection of the "Guggenheim" Museum in New York. The French ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, remembers, in the tribute to Brancusi, the motto of the Romania-France Season, which ended last year: "Forget about cliches". "'There are no foreigners in art'," was saying Brancusi, who was born on this day 144 years ago. He was the first of the Romanians who invited us to forget about cliches and to celebrate together the universality and originality of art," reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the French Embassy in Bucharest. The respective message is illustrated with a photograph from the Brancusi Workshop hosted by the Pompidou Center. The Belgian Embassy also recalls a quote attributed to the sculptor, but also that his works were presented at the Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, in Brussels, within Europalia. "I would like my works to be erected in parks and public gardens for children to play over them, as if they were playing on stones and monuments arising from the earth, nobody to know what they are and who made them - but for everyone to feel their need and friendship, as something that is part of the soul of Nature," is the quote from Constantin Brancusi mentioned by the Belgian Embassy, on its Facebook page. The diplomatic mission also shows that the "Brancusi" exhibition in Brussels had 116,000 visitors. The embassy of Israel posted on Facebook a photo of the Infinity Column, a work of art from the Sculptural Ensemble of Constantin Brancusi at Targu Jiu, accompanied by the sculptor's words: "I made stone sing - for Humanity". "Today, on Brancusi Day, we celebrate the creative genius of one of the world's greatest artists," the diplomatic mission shows. The US Embassy in Bucharest also pays tribute to the sculptor and presents images of his works from the Guggenheim Collection. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York began collecting his works in the 1950s, and in 1955 it organized the first large-scale exhibition dedicated to his works, recalls the diplomatic mission. February 19 was declared Brancusi Day, at the end of 2015. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
