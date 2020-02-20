PM Orban: We intend to continue to work on the Strategic Partnership with Japan; it's a very ambitious project

PM Orban: We intend to continue to work on the Strategic Partnership with Japan; it's a very ambitious project. The Government intends to continue to work on the most important cooperation project with Japan, the bilateral Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and chose the year 2021, when Romania and Japan celebrate 100 years of "efficient diplomatic relations," for the conclusion of the Partnership Agreement, stated interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "This year is important (...) for our bilateral relations. We intend to continue to work on the most important cooperation project with Japan. The bilateral Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan, which was announced during the visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Bucharest, in January 2018. This is a very ambitious project, which includes a variety of cooperation fields, grouped into four fundamental pillars: political, strategic, economic and cultural-scientific," stated Orban, on Wednesday evening, when he delivered a speech at the reception offered on the occasion of the Japan Day. He added that he chose to conclude the Partnership Agreement in 2021, when "we also celebrate 100 years of efficient diplomatic relations between our countries," underscored Orban. "This 100 years of common history are defined by a solid, harmonious and constructive friendship between two partners with similar ideas and the same respect for the democratic values, liberty, human rights, gender equality and rule of law. Therefore we are looking forward to this double event, which will mark a new beginning in our bilateral relations," underscored Orban. The PM pointed out that Japan is one of the most important partners of Romania. "It is now the biggest Asian investor in Romania, and our hope is to see increasingly more Japan companies coming to capitalize the fertile land for investments offered by our country. There are substantial cooperation opportunities in production and distribution of energy, in the car industry, IT, artificial intelligence and other creative industries of great value. Our researchers already cooperate in a variety of scientific fields and we intend to strengthen and diversify this cooperation," said Orban. The interim head of the Executive also referred to the recent intensification of contacts between the citizens in the two states, after Japan lifted the visa for the Romanian tourists in the beginning of the year 2019. "We hope to have a substantial presence at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year and maybe we will be able to win a couple gold medals too," said Orban. He said he was confident in the future of the relations between Romania and Japan, which will continue, he said, in the same spirit of "friendship and mutual understanding." Orban ended his speech by symbolically raising a glass in honour of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and congratulated the hosts of the event on the occasion of the National Day. The National Day of Japan will be marked on February 23 - the birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]

Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.



UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)



Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)



International Greek Language Day - celebrated at Embassy of Hellenic Republic in Bucharest The International Greek Language Day celebration, which took place at the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Romania on Thursday evening, was devoted to the personality of Latin literature professor Liviu Franga, a dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of (...)



Leu's Exchange Rate Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8026 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Friday fell to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.8026 lei to the European currency.



Iohannis: Presidents of European Council, European Commission, open to Romania's proposals for EU's multiannual budget AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that both the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were open to Romania's proposals on the multiannual (...)



IAEA Concludes Operational Safety Review of Romania's Nuclear Power Plant An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has completed a review of long term operational safety at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in Romania at the request of plant operator Nuclearelectrica.

