Transgaz Operating Revenue Down 2% To RON1.57B, Net Profit Down 29% YoY To RON349M In 2019. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday said its operating revenue before the balancing and construction activity fell 2% on the year to RON1.57 billion in 2019, and its net profit dropped 29% to RON349.4 million, as per the company’s preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]