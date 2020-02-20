President Iohannis:I strongly condemn violent attacks against innocent people that took place in Hanau

President Iohannis:I strongly condemn violent attacks against innocent people that took place in Hanau. President Klaus Iohannis strongly condemns the attacks which took place in Hanau. "I strongly condemn the violent attacks against innocent people that took place in Hanau. My condolences to those who have lost family and friends! Romania stands in solidarity with Germany," the head of state wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday. Nine people were killed on Wednesday evening in Hanau, near Frankfurt, central Germany, in two attacks whose suspect has been later found dead in his home, German police informed on Thursday, according to AFP. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]