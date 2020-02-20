Mergea-Begemann duo advances to quarterfinals at Kolenz Open

Mergea-Begemann duo advances to quarterfinals at Kolenz Open. Romanian-German duo Florin Mergea/Andre Begemann qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the challenger tournament in Koblenz (Kolenz Open), Germany, with prizes worth 46,600 euro, after defeating Indian pair made up of N. Sriram Balaji/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, with a score of 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-6. Seeded 3rd in the competition, at Mergea's first event of 2020, the pair managed to win after one hour and 55 minutes. Mergea and Begemann scored 2 aces and made 2 double errors, whereas the Indians scored 7 aces and made 2 double errors. The Romanian-German pair secured a cheque worth 550 euro and 15 ATP double points, and in the quarterfinals they will play against the pair made up of Dustin Brown (Germany)/Lucas Miedler (Austria). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]