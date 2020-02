Laptaria cu Caimac Dairy Brand Targets EUR13.5M Turnover In 2020

Laptaria cu Caimac Dairy Brand Targets EUR13.5M Turnover In 2020. Laptaria cu Caimac, a dairy brand launched in 2018 by the family which owns Agroserv Mariuta, one of the largest dairy farms on the local market, had sales of over EUR4.17 million in 2019, compared with nearly EUR550,000 during the operating months of 2018, according to company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]