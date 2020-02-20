Topoloveni plum jam maker earns 775,000 euros for product promotion in UAE, Vietnam

Topoloveni plum jam maker earns 775,000 euros for product promotion in UAE, Vietnam. Sonimpex Topoloveni, the producer of Topoloveni plum magiun, an original plum jam recipe, has obtained European funds worth 775,000 euros to promote the product in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, but it will also participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in Japan, America and Brazil, the company announced on Thursday. "In the 28th year since the establishment of Sonimpex Topoloveni, we are starting promoting the Topoloveni plum magiun in the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam on European funds worth 775,000 euros. As members of the Romconserv Trust, we will participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in Japan, America and Brazil. We are proud that at European level we have made it to the Brussels-based International Taste Institute as a 100% Romanian company, where we received 2 Michelin stars - out of 3, and to the Monde Selection, also in Brussels, where we have been awarded bronze and silver medals for our preserve without added sugar or additives, a preserve made according to an international patent. The fact that in our factory we do not use added sugar or additives in any of our products production puts us in the ranking of Romania's best production facilities in the food industry. Thus we have managed to set consumer health as our ultimate goal," says Diana Stanciulov, associate and commercial manager of Sonimpex Topoloveni. She added that because of these achievements at national and international level, the Ministry of Agriculture has registered with Romania's OSIM State Office for Inventions and Trademarks, the National Registry of protected geographical designation of origin, as a traditional product the Topoloveni plum magiun in 2009. The registration was the first step for the recognition at European Union level through the European quality system of geographical indications, as a Protected Geographical Indication on April 7, 2011. "For five years, we were the only Romanian producers in the food industry with European quality system recognition among 1,500 European producers," says Stanciulov. Because of its European recognition, the company has managed to access European funds to promote its jam in Norway, Switzerland, Russia, America, the United Arab Emirates, and now in Vietnam and again the UAE. "We were pleasantly surprised that we were protected by the European Commission's Protected Geographical Indication in Canada and Japan. The recognition of our efforts to obtain protection for both the product and the Topoloveni toponym led to the making of a 30-second video that has been viewed by 2.7 million views in the European Union. The Topoloveni plum jam was a precious gift offered by the Presidency of Romania, the Government of Romania, the Senate and Parliament. These institutions recognised it as a Romanian brand. It would have been very good had we been provided with protection at the level of the national institutions accredited in this regard," added Stanciulov. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.



UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)



Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)



International Greek Language Day - celebrated at Embassy of Hellenic Republic in Bucharest The International Greek Language Day celebration, which took place at the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Romania on Thursday evening, was devoted to the personality of Latin literature professor Liviu Franga, a dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of (...)



Leu's Exchange Rate Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8026 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Friday fell to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.8026 lei to the European currency.



Iohannis: Presidents of European Council, European Commission, open to Romania's proposals for EU's multiannual budget AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that both the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were open to Romania's proposals on the multiannual (...)



IAEA Concludes Operational Safety Review of Romania's Nuclear Power Plant An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has completed a review of long term operational safety at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in Romania at the request of plant operator Nuclearelectrica.

