Delgaz Grid Plans to Invest Over RON200M in Gas Network Upgrades in 2020

Delgaz Grid Plans to Invest Over RON200M in Gas Network Upgrades in 2020. Delgaz Grid, E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, plans to invest over RON200 million this year in upgrades to the natural gas distribution network, the company said in a statement Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]