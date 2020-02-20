 
Romaniapress.com

February 20, 2020

PSD: It's prime minister-designate's duty to prove Parliament's support
Feb 20, 2020

PSD: It's prime minister-designate's duty to prove Parliament's support.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that it is the duty of the prime minister-designate to prove that he has the support of Parliament for the formation of the Government, and Ludovic Orban is trying in vain to blame the Social Democratic parliamentarians. "It is the duty of the prime minister-designate to prove that he has Parliament's support for the formation of the Government. Accustomed to the nonwork, Ludovic Orban tries in vain to blame the PSD parliamentarians for the failure of his early election game. The PSD came to the Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] consultations with a serious prime minister proposal, capable of coagulating a majority support in the Romanian Parliament," PSD said in a Facebook post. PSD MPs will be at work on Monday, but they will not be present at the "masquerade" staged by National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democrats said. "As we said, we are waiting for the opinion of the Constitutional Court judges because we cannot be party to forcing the democratic and constitutional rules that President Iohannis and PNL practice," they say. Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said that, in the absence of a quorum at Parliament's joint plenary session in which the Government is to be invested, the responsibility lies with the PSD, which "is boycotting a constitutional procedure". "We will see what will happen. On Monday, if no quorum is assembled, it will be the PSD's fault, because PSD holds 42 percent of Parliament and it means boycotting a constitutional procedure. As such, the responsibility, if there is no quorum, lies exclusively with the PSD," said Orban. The interim Chairman of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that Social Democratic parliamentarians will not participate on February 24 in Parliament's joint plenary session in which the Orban II government is to be invested. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novăceanu, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.

UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)

Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)

International Greek Language Day - celebrated at Embassy of Hellenic Republic in Bucharest The International Greek Language Day celebration, which took place at the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Romania on Thursday evening, was devoted to the personality of Latin literature professor Liviu Franga, a dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of (...)

Leu's Exchange Rate Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8026 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Friday fell to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.8026 lei to the European currency.

Iohannis: Presidents of European Council, European Commission, open to Romania's proposals for EU's multiannual budget AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that both the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were open to Romania's proposals on the multiannual (...)

IAEA Concludes Operational Safety Review of Romania's Nuclear Power Plant An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has completed a review of long term operational safety at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in Romania at the request of plant operator Nuclearelectrica.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |