February 20, 2020

President Iohannis: Chief prosecutors, very good, CSM opinion, "partly rather superficial"
While attending the Special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where discussions will focus on the Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union for 2021-2027, President Klaus Iohannis considers that the prosecutors he appointed on Thursday in leadership positions are "very good", the competition was "very well organized, very transparent, very fair", and the opinion of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) in this respect was "partly rather superficial". "Given that I had, on the one hand, the minister's proposals, which I found very well elaborated, very well substantiated and, on the other hand, the opinion of the CSM, which seemed to me partly rather superficial, I deemed the proposals made by Mr. Minister Predoiu correct and I have appointed the three candidates to office," the head of state said in Brussels on Thursday. He added that in this way the interim period within the big prosecutors' offices draws to an end. "There had already been a very long interim period, which did not allow prosecutors to do their job properly in all situations. An interim leadership always has this effect on an institution," he said. "I was pleased that the selection organized by Mr. Minister Predoiu revealed three candidates whom I consider very good and I was very pleased to appoint them to the position," the president further said. Asked why he considered the CSM opinion "superficial", Iohannis replied: "Please read the opinions and you will find out immediately." On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees appointing Gabriela Scutea as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ or Supreme Court, ed. n.), Crin-Nicu Bologa as prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and Elena-Giorgiana Hosu as chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), all appointments for a period of three years.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

