President Iohannis sends condolences to family of Romanian who died in the Hanau attacks, Germany

President Iohannis sends condolences to family of Romanian who died in the Hanau attacks, Germany. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday morning sent condolences to the family of the Romanian who died in the Hanau attacks, in Germany. "With deep sadness I found out about the violent attacks in Hanau, Germany, where including a Romanian citizen lost his life. I send condolences to the grieving family facing such difficult times," said Iohannis on Twitter. MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) on Thursday night informed that a Romanian citizen died in the Hanau attacks and the repatriation of his body will be ensured through the emergency situations fund, according to the order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. The Consulate General of Romania in Bonn is currently in contact with the local authorities and got in touch with the family of the deceased to offer them the necessary assistance in such situations, specified MAE in a press release through which it sent condolences to the mourning family and firmly condemned any act of violence and xenophobic manifestation. The German media informed on Thursday that among the attacks committed on Wednesday evening in the German city of Hanau, in the Hessa land, there were Turkish, Bulgarian, Bosnian and Romanian immigrants. The nine victims of German Tobias R. are aged between 21 and 44 years old. There were also three Germans among them. The attacks committed in Hanau caused the death of nine people, while many other people were wounded, and they are being investigated as terrorist attacks, the Minister of Interior of the Hessa Land, Peter Beuth, stated on Thursday. According to some sources close to the investigation, a confession letter and a video recording were found after the police announced, around 6.00 o'clock local time, that it found the suspect dead through shooting in an apartment, alongside another deceased person, probably his mother, aged 72. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]