 
Romaniapress.com

February 21, 2020

President Iohannis meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission
Feb 21, 2020

President Iohannis meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission.

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis met on Friday morning with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, after the works of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council regarding the 2021-2027 multiannual budget of the EU had been interrupted. European Council President Charles Michel interrupted on Thursday evening the summit in order to carry out bilateral negotiations with all heads of state and government attending the meeting, in the attempt to reach an agreement regarding the EU's long term budget for 2021-2027. The works of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council are to be resumed on Friday, when the European Council President is expected to submit a new proposal regarding the multiannual budget of the EU. The extraordinary summit of the European Council started on Thursday afternoon and was interrupted after four hours of talks. President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, prior to the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, that he wishes for Romania to receive sufficient money for cohesion and agriculture in the future multiannual budget of the EU and, overall, a higher budget that the one of the previous period. "There is a budget negotiation where everyone is trying to maximize their chances. My ambition is that we receive enough money for cohesion, that we receive enough money for agriculture and that we get a higher budget than the one in the previous budgetary period," Iohannis said before attending the extraordinary meeting of the European Council aimed at the EU's multiannual financial framework for the period 2021 - 2027. The head of state voiced skepticism that a solution regarding the multi-annual budget would be reached these days. "I allow myself to be skeptical in this regard. I asses the chances of success somewhere at 50-50," he added. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #2, easily qualified for the WTA 2,643,670 USD-tournament of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), on Friday, after defeating the American tennis player Jennifer Brady 6-2 6-0. Simona Halep, top seed (28 year old), got a clear victory in only 62 minutes. (...)

CNS Cartel Alfa's Bogdan Hossu: OUG on healthcare, masked privatization of health system President of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu told a press conference held in Cluj on Friday that the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on healthcare is, in fact, a masked privatization of the medical system. "The OUG on healthcare is actually a masked (...)

Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year.

MEP Muresan: Grant of EU funding conditional on rule of law compliance as of January 1, 2021 The criteria that link the grant of European funds to member states' upholding the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law will be finalized and transposed into law this year, so that beginning January 1, 2021 the grant of EU funds will be conditional on judicial independence, the (...)

Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.

UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)

Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |