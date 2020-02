L‘Oréal Opens First Armani Beauty Monobrand Store In Romania

L‘Oréal Opens First Armani Beauty Monobrand Store In Romania. French L‘Oréal Group has opened its first Armani Beauty monobrand store in Romania, located within Baneasa Shopping City mall, in northern Bucharest, and covering nearly 50 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]