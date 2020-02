Medlife Group 2019 Turnover Up 21% To RON967M, Net Profit Up 24% To RON20M

Medlife Group 2019 Turnover Up 21% To RON967M, Net Profit Up 24% To RON20M. Medlife Group on Friday said its turnover grew 21.2% on the year to RON967.3 million in 2019 and its net profit grew 24% to RON20.8 million, from RON16.7 million reported in 2018, as per the company’s preliminary financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]