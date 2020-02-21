EduMin Anisie says good practice in student mobility exchanges between EU, member states needed

Romania's acting Education Minister Monica Anisie says a permanent exchange of information and best practices is needed between the European Union and its member states regarding the mobility of students, students and the workforce, and that the initiative regarding the establishment of the networks of European universities creates premises for "balanced mobility and enhanced cooperation." "We consider that there is a need for a permanent exchange of information and good practices among the member states regarding the mobility of students, students and the workforce. Since 2016, we have been funding mobility projects for young overseas Romanian researchers in order to facilitate exchanges of experience and expertise based on the skills acquired by young Romanian researchers overseas and those in Romania, with a view to strengthening their co-operation," Anisie said at a meeting of the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council in Brussels on Thursday, organised by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to a press statement. In her speech, Anisie underlined that mobility is an essential element of the free movement and European co-operation, but the experiences of the member states are different. A European Council resolution on vocational education and training in the European Semestre was adopted at the meeting, according to the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]