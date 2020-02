Digi Communications Net Profit Soars 131% YoY To EUR41M In 2019

Digi Communications Net Profit Soars 131% YoY To EUR41M In 2019. Digi Communications (DIGI), the third largest player on the European cable market, held by businessman Zoltan Teszari, on Friday said its net profit soared 131% on the year to EUR41 million (RON199 million) in 2019 and its revenue grew 14% on the year to EUR1.1 billion (RON5.6 billion) in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]