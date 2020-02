UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue

UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue. UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]