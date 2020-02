Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M

Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]