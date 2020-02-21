MEP Muresan: Grant of EU funding conditional on rule of law compliance as of January 1, 2021

MEP Muresan: Grant of EU funding conditional on rule of law compliance as of January 1, 2021. The criteria that link the grant of European funds to member states' upholding the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law will be finalized and transposed into law this year, so that beginning January 1, 2021 the grant of EU funds will be conditional on judicial independence, the European Parliament's rapporteur on the financing of the European Ecological Pact, Siegfried Muresan, said on Friday. "The decision to activate the mechanism and to suspend or even cut certain European funds cannot be political, it must come by default, based on objective criteria related to the functioning of the judiciary. [The set of criteria] will be ready before January 1, 2021, the objective is that when the new multi-annual budget comes into force on January 1, 2021, these criteria be already in place, adopted, serve as letter of law and be conditional for the grant of all European funds as of January 1, 2021," Muresan stated. The European rapporteur said that beginning with 2021 the governments that harm the rule of law will risk penalties for the absorption of EU funds. "My responsibility as a politician is to make sure that the judiciary operates independently, that there is no pressure on Justice. What is essential, and what will also be important for the absorption of European funds in the future, is the independence of the judiciary, the proper functioning of Justice and the respect of the rule of law in Romania, because EU funding will be tied to the rule of law in the next 7 years, ie the governments deemed to affect the rule of law will risk penalties for the absorption of European funds," said Siegfried Muresan. The rapporteur of the European Parliament explained that the European mechanism for signaling the breach of the independence of the judiciary in member states must be apolitical. "The technical implementation of this mechanism is still under negotiation, but there is a clear majority in favor of this mechanism. What is important for our credibility at European level - and this also impacts the absorption of EU funding - is that the judiciary works overall, accomplishes its mission and is credible. Ordinance 13 was a rash legislative act that has obviously put the balance of the state powers in jeopardy, served the political class and affected the independent and balanced character of the judiciary. The benchmarks will be extremely precise, and the mechanism must be apolitical and automatic," said Siegfried Muresan. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #2, easily qualified for the WTA 2,643,670 USD-tournament of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), on Friday, after defeating the American tennis player Jennifer Brady 6-2 6-0. Simona Halep, top seed (28 year old), got a clear victory in only 62 minutes. (...)



CNS Cartel Alfa's Bogdan Hossu: OUG on healthcare, masked privatization of health system President of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu told a press conference held in Cluj on Friday that the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on healthcare is, in fact, a masked privatization of the medical system. "The OUG on healthcare is actually a masked (...)



Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year.



Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.



UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)



Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)



International Greek Language Day - celebrated at Embassy of Hellenic Republic in Bucharest The International Greek Language Day celebration, which took place at the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Romania on Thursday evening, was devoted to the personality of Latin literature professor Liviu Franga, a dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of (...)

