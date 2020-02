Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M

Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M. Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]