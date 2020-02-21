 
Romaniapress.com

February 21, 2020

Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai
Feb 21, 2020

Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai.

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #2, easily qualified for the WTA 2,643,670 USD-tournament of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), on Friday, after defeating the American tennis player Jennifer Brady 6-2 6-0. Simona Halep, top seed (28 year old), got a clear victory in only 62 minutes. Halep has secured a 372,200 USD cheque and 305 WTA points.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNS Cartel Alfa's Bogdan Hossu: OUG on healthcare, masked privatization of health system President of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu told a press conference held in Cluj on Friday that the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on healthcare is, in fact, a masked privatization of the medical system. "The OUG on healthcare is actually a masked (...)

Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year.

MEP Muresan: Grant of EU funding conditional on rule of law compliance as of January 1, 2021 The criteria that link the grant of European funds to member states' upholding the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law will be finalized and transposed into law this year, so that beginning January 1, 2021 the grant of EU funds will be conditional on judicial independence, the (...)

Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.

UiPath Ends 2019 With $360M In Annual Recurring Revenue UiPath, the most valuable IT startup founded in Romania and a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, on Friday said it ended 2019 with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $360 million, and a net income of over $60 million in the fourth quarter of (...)

Electromagnetica Turnover Drops 12% in 2019, to RON256M Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, posted a turnover of RON256 million in 2019, down 12% on the year, while its profit declined 6.9%, to RON4.4 million, it said in its preliminary earnings report (...)

International Greek Language Day - celebrated at Embassy of Hellenic Republic in Bucharest The International Greek Language Day celebration, which took place at the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Romania on Thursday evening, was devoted to the personality of Latin literature professor Liviu Franga, a dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |