Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai

Simona Halep eases into WTA tournament finals of Dubai. The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #2, easily qualified for the WTA 2,643,670 USD-tournament of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), on Friday, after defeating the American tennis player Jennifer Brady 6-2 6-0. Simona Halep, top seed (28 year old), got a clear victory in only 62 minutes. Halep has secured a 372,200 USD cheque and 305 WTA points.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]